Hutchinson's tax cut plan gains support thanks to proposed task force

Several state legislators who had been critical of Governor Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut for Arkansas's lowest earners now say they will support the plan. Tipping the scale for many lawmakers is Hutchinson's proposal to create a legislative tax reform task force, said Rep. Charlie Collins , who had called the governor's proposed tax cuts for Arkansans earning less than $21,000 a year a "bad policy" and unfair when it was first announced in December.

