Hutchinson's tax cut plan gains support thanks to proposed task force
Several state legislators who had been critical of Governor Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut for Arkansas's lowest earners now say they will support the plan. Tipping the scale for many lawmakers is Hutchinson's proposal to create a legislative tax reform task force, said Rep. Charlie Collins , who had called the governor's proposed tax cuts for Arkansans earning less than $21,000 a year a "bad policy" and unfair when it was first announced in December.
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|SSOBisadamnedliar
|33,338
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 13
|Annie Wanton
|21
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|Jan 11
|mike
|190
|Rental house
|Jan 8
|FishingGal
|1
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
