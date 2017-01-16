Hundreds To Gather For MLK Parade In Fort Smith
Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This is a national holiday celebrating the life of the civil rights leader that changed America with his message of equality and justice, until his assassination on April 4, 1968.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,321
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 13
|Annie Wanton
|21
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|Jan 11
|mike
|190
|Rental house
|Jan 8
|FishingGal
|1
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC