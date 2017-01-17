Hearing delayed on teens' request to ...

Hearing delayed on teens' request to transfer cases

41 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A judge on Friday delayed until next month a hearing on three teenagers' request to transfer their murder cases from adult to juvenile court after their lawyers said they would need a week or more to present arguments. Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor moved Friday's hearing to the week of Feb. 27 to give attorneys for Shakur Sharp, 17, James Sharp, 16, and Dionte Parks, 16, time to present a long list of witnesses to justify the transfer.

