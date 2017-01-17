Hearing delayed on teens' request to transfer cases
A judge on Friday delayed until next month a hearing on three teenagers' request to transfer their murder cases from adult to juvenile court after their lawyers said they would need a week or more to present arguments. Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor moved Friday's hearing to the week of Feb. 27 to give attorneys for Shakur Sharp, 17, James Sharp, 16, and Dionte Parks, 16, time to present a long list of witnesses to justify the transfer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,378
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Wed
|silence do good
|17
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Candra
|23
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 13
|Annie Wanton
|21
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|Jan 11
|mike
|190
|Rental house
|Jan 8
|FishingGal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC