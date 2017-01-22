Gunpoint abduction reported

Gunpoint abduction reported

Fort Smith police on Friday arrested four people in their investigation of the armed abduction and beating of a man. Officers responded about 3 a.m. to the McDonald's at 2221 Grand Ave., where Gustavo Olivares had called for help, according to a police report.

