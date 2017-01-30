Garrett's Blog: Warmer Into February ...

Garrett's Blog: Warmer Into February But Cooler This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected for the next few weeks as we head into February. That said, there will be noticeably cooler temperatures arriving towards the end of the week and the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min Now_What- 33,526
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) 16 hr Anont 27
Anybody know Sun Sketchyfolks 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up Jan 23 Truth 21
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) Jan 18 silence do good 17
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) Jan 18 Candra 23
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jan 12 FindingSeekingKno... 23
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,418,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC