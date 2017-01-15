Fort Smith Police Investigating A Shooting Death
On Saturday night Fort Smith police responded to a call about a shooting at the 2300 block of North 9th Street at around 10:30 p.m. Responding officers were directed to a camping trailer parked behind the residence, and found 18-year-old Justin Lopez deceased and Trey Miller, 20, was unharmed.
