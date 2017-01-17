Fort Smith Police Arrest Two In Connection To Drive-By Shooting Investigation
Christopher Miller, 19, and Heriberto Barroso-Manjarrez, 18, both of Fort Smith, were arrested on suspicion of committing a terroristic act, according to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department. Miller is also facing charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of a controlled substance, felony theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Chig
|33,340
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|silence do good
|17
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Candra
|23
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 13
|Annie Wanton
|21
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|Jan 11
|mike
|190
|Rental house
|Jan 8
|FishingGal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC