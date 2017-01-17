Fort Smith Police Arrest Two In Connection To Drive-By Shooting Investigation

Christopher Miller, 19, and Heriberto Barroso-Manjarrez, 18, both of Fort Smith, were arrested on suspicion of committing a terroristic act, according to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department. Miller is also facing charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of a controlled substance, felony theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

