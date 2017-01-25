Fort Smith Mayor Discusses "EFairness" Bill
A bill that could result in a revenue boost of at least $100 million could soon be approved and signed in Arkansas after Arkansas Senator Jake Files filed the Amazon-inspired "eFairness" bill in early January. If approved, this tax could help the city of Fort Smith meet police and fire pension obligations if it includes local tax collections.
