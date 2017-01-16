Fort Smith Man Shot At By At Least 30...

Fort Smith Man Shot At By At Least 30 Rounds Fathered A 9-Month Baby

FORT SMITH - Five people arrested on suspicion of firing at least 30 shots at one man and killing him, remain in the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond. They are waiting for prosecutors to determine whether charges will be upgraded in the man's death.

