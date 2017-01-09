First Day On The Job For New Fort Smith Police Chief
The new Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark was sworn in and began performing his duties on Monday . Clark is the former Pine Bluff Police Chief and Albany Georgia Deputy Police Chief.
