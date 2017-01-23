Deputies Investigate Apparent LeFlore County Murder-Suicide
Sheriff Rob Seale told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, Arkansas , the victim, 52-year-old Nora Robertson, was found at around 10 a.m. in a car near the Maxey Cemetery west of Wister on Highway 271. Seale says the suspect, 55-year-old William Robertson, then apparently committed suicide at the Mt.
