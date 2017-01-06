Community Rescue Mission Offers Warm Shelter During Winter Weather
With the freezing temperatures and snow, the Community Rescue Mission in Fort Smith has opened its doors for those needing shelter. "When it gets below freezing, we open up an additional part of our building and we have several people that come in that are living actually in the environment that we allow to stay overnight to get them out of the elements," executive director Brian Hilts said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|17 min
|BARNEYII
|33,131
|Rental house
|10 hr
|FishingGal
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|alley
|19
|Morgan Nick- phone calls
|Jan 2
|Questions
|22
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC