Community Rescue Mission Offers Warm Shelter During Winter Weather

With the freezing temperatures and snow, the Community Rescue Mission in Fort Smith has opened its doors for those needing shelter. "When it gets below freezing, we open up an additional part of our building and we have several people that come in that are living actually in the environment that we allow to stay overnight to get them out of the elements," executive director Brian Hilts said.

