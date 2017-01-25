Chamber says it's working on project ...

Chamber says it's working on project to extend Interstate 49

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Chamber chairman Corey Floyd announced that the Texarkana Twins, a collegiate level minor league baseball team, will be claiming office space in downtown Texarkana. The Twins have previously announced they will take to the field in Spring Lake Park for the first time this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 22 min u r useless 33,448
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) 13 hr Anont 23
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up Jan 23 Truth 21
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) Jan 18 silence do good 17
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) Jan 18 Candra 23
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jan 12 FindingSeekingKno... 23
moving to fort smith (Jan '12) Jan 11 mike 190
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,725 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC