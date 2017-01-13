Arkansas Man Gets Five Years in Prison for $1.6M Insurance Fraud
A Fort Smith, Ark., man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison plus three years of supervised release for defrauding insurance customers, federal authorities say. Kenneth Elser, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that Samuel Bowron Phillips, 41, was sentenced on one count each of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering and was ordered to pay approximately $1.6 million in restitution to his victims.
