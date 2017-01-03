Arkansas man accused of killing two b...

Arkansas man accused of killing two brothers pleads innocent

A man charged with killing two brothers in a rural Sebastian County home earlier this week pleaded innocent to the charges Wednesday. Stanley Ambrose Mazurek, 34, of Fort Smith entered innocent pleas, through a court-appointed public defender, to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of residential burglary and theft of property.

