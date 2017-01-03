Arkansas man accused of killing two brothers pleads innocent
A man charged with killing two brothers in a rural Sebastian County home earlier this week pleaded innocent to the charges Wednesday. Stanley Ambrose Mazurek, 34, of Fort Smith entered innocent pleas, through a court-appointed public defender, to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of residential burglary and theft of property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|9 min
|alley
|19
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,079
|Morgan Nick- phone calls
|Mon
|Questions
|22
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|4
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|Dec 6
|scammed by a local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC