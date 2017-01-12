Alternative bill to help to help low-...

Alternative bill to help to help low-income workers filed

Rep. Warwick Sabin has filed alternative legislation to Governor Hutchinson's proposed $50 million tax cut on Arkansans who earn less than $21,000. The Working Families Opportunity Act would establish a state Earned Income Tax Credit .

