Alternative bill to help to help low-income workers filed
Rep. Warwick Sabin has filed alternative legislation to Governor Hutchinson's proposed $50 million tax cut on Arkansans who earn less than $21,000. The Working Families Opportunity Act would establish a state Earned Income Tax Credit .
