There are on the Arkansas Times story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robberies. In it, Arkansas Times reports that:

KTHV reports on Little Rock police arrests of two women for armed robberies of women in cars on shopping center parking lots on Chenal Parkway. Police charged Charity Delaughter of Little Rock and Kelly Peppard of Benton, both 39, for robberies about an hour apart Monday night at a Target on Chenal and at the Promenade at Chenal.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arkansas Times.