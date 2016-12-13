Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robberies
There are 2 comments on the Arkansas Times story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robberies. In it, Arkansas Times reports that:
KTHV reports on Little Rock police arrests of two women for armed robberies of women in cars on shopping center parking lots on Chenal Parkway. Police charged Charity Delaughter of Little Rock and Kelly Peppard of Benton, both 39, for robberies about an hour apart Monday night at a Target on Chenal and at the Promenade at Chenal.
#1 Wednesday Dec 14
Bury them under the jail!!!!
#2 Friday
dont know about ark. but in ky ,,man i make money hand over fist,,by turning over these thives rapers,drug dealers drugg addicts,any criminal elements to the police. living good in ky go big blue ,,i sit close to the floor,as i watch the games,money at its best.
