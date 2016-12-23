True Grit Surprise Giveaway At Creekmore Park In Fort Smith

From December 13th thru December 23rd, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $500 gift cards from one of three places; Bedford Camera & Video , HPerry Jewelers , and True Grit ! We went to Creekmore Park where we were hoping to "run" into someone that could use a $500 gift card from True Grit! Pauline has ran 5Ks in the past and was overwhelmed with joy when she found out her and William had won the gift card!

