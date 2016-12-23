True Grit Surprise Giveaway At Creekm...

True Grit Surprise Giveaway At Creekmore Park In Fort Smith

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

From December 13th thru December 23rd, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $500 gift cards from one of three places; Bedford Camera & Video , HPerry Jewelers , and True Grit ! We went to Creekmore Park where we were hoping to "run" into someone that could use a $500 gift card from True Grit! Pauline has ran 5Ks in the past and was overwhelmed with joy when she found out her and William had won the gift card!

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 20 min BARNEYII 32,959
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Dec 23 cheetos 2
Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13) Dec 23 Call it as i see it 10
Bullying on the school bus Dec 8 Anonymous 4
Chris and Brandi Bowerman Dec 6 scammed by a local 1
James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13) Dec 2 Richard C 4
Vicious Rottweiler at Fort Smith Dog Park (Oct '12) Nov 30 Melody 30
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,018 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,042

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC