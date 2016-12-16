Sequoyah County Sheriff's Employees Will Keep Jobs
In early December, the Sequoyah County sheriff-elect Larry Lane said he notified six employees by text message and phone calls that they would not be working under his administration. The employees range from deputies, office workers to investigators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|57 min
|shirleyknot
|32,890
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Fri
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Cliff Parks - Fort Smith Fire Fighter (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Used and Abused 3
|9
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|4
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|Dec 6
|scammed by a local
|1
|James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13)
|Dec 2
|Richard C
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC