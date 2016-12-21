Secret Santa Donates $50 Gift Cards For Fort Smith Officers To Pass Out During Shifts
A generous Secret Santa recently met with a Fort Smith police officer to help the department give others a merry Christmas. The anonymous donor gave several $50 gift cards to the department and requested that the officers pass them out to people in need during their shifts.
