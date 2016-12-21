Meeting puts Taco Bell back on City Council menu
It may have taken a City Council rejection to get the message, but Taco Bell did get Jefferson City Councilman Rick Prather's message. A month ago, the plans for a new Taco Bell at 2005 Schotthill Woods Drive were shelved when Fox Trail neighbors' complaints sparked Jefferson City Council resistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|59 min
|shirleyknot
|32,890
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Fri
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Cliff Parks - Fort Smith Fire Fighter (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Used and Abused 3
|9
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|4
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|Dec 6
|scammed by a local
|1
|James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13)
|Dec 2
|Richard C
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC