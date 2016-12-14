Mars Petcare Announces $72 Million Investment Into Fort Smith Operations, Adding 130 Jobs
Mars Petcare announced they would be adding more than 100 jobs to their Fort Smith operations on Wednesday . The company announced they would be investing another $72 million into the pet food manufacturing facility, and could invest up to $110 million in the future.
