Local Shoppers Brave Cold In Hopes For NES Classic
Gamers in Fort Smith lined up at the Best Buy on Tuesday for the new Nintendo NES Classic Edition video game console. One of the year's most popular holiday gifts became available on a first-come, first-serve basis in brick-and-mortar locations, though they won't be available online.
