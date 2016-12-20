Jurors Deliberating In Murder Trial

Jurors Deliberating In Murder Trial

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Jurors are now deciding the fate of a man accused of shooting and killing a man while he was jogging along a popular running trail in Fort Smith. The 12 jurors will unanimously decide whether they think John Suleski deserves being found guilty of first-degree or second degree-murder, not guilty or not guilty due to a mental disease or defect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 57 min shirleyknot 32,890
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Fri cheetos 2
Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13) Fri Call it as i see it 10
Cliff Parks - Fort Smith Fire Fighter (Jun '16) Dec 21 Used and Abused 3 9
Bullying on the school bus Dec 8 Anonymous 4
Chris and Brandi Bowerman Dec 6 scammed by a local 1
James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13) Dec 2 Richard C 4
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,369

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC