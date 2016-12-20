Jurors Deliberating In Murder Trial
Jurors are now deciding the fate of a man accused of shooting and killing a man while he was jogging along a popular running trail in Fort Smith. The 12 jurors will unanimously decide whether they think John Suleski deserves being found guilty of first-degree or second degree-murder, not guilty or not guilty due to a mental disease or defect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|57 min
|shirleyknot
|32,890
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Fri
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Cliff Parks - Fort Smith Fire Fighter (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Used and Abused 3
|9
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|4
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|Dec 6
|scammed by a local
|1
|James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13)
|Dec 2
|Richard C
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC