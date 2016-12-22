Garrett's Blog: Planning Christmas Weekend
The weather will stay active for the next few days with both an opportunity for rain as well as a risk of thunderstorms. NOON FRIDAY: A few showers will break out in Oklahoma and move east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|M Pence
|32,952
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|4
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|Dec 6
|scammed by a local
|1
|James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13)
|Dec 2
|Richard C
|4
|Vicious Rottweiler at Fort Smith Dog Park (Oct '12)
|Nov 30
|Melody
|30
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC