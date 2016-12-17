From The Airways To The Roadways, Freezing Temps Wreak Havoc For Commuters
The National Weather Service reports that the snow, and blowing of snow will stay throughout the evening and into early Sunday. A guard for the Arkansas Highway District Engineers said that all crews are working on trying to reduce the slick spots on the roadways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|59 min
|shirleyknot
|32,890
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Fri
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Cliff Parks - Fort Smith Fire Fighter (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Used and Abused 3
|9
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|4
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|Dec 6
|scammed by a local
|1
|James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13)
|Dec 2
|Richard C
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC