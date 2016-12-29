Fort Smith's Shuttered Crystal Palace...

Fort Smith's Shuttered Crystal Palace Will Become Family Fun Center

Thursday Dec 29

The former Crystal Palace skating rink in Fort Smith will become a new Hogwild Family Fun Center , according to the building's new owner. The Crystal Palace closed for good Nov. 27 .

