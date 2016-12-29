Fort Smith School Board Tables Discussion Of Lawsuit
Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen filed a lawsuit alleging board members violated the Freedom of Information Act using emails to discuss the election of board officers. On Dec 22. McCutchen issued the school district's attorney a letter stating the lawsuit would be dropped if the board agreed to certain stipulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Bunch Of Them
|33,066
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Questions
|18
|Morgan Nick- phone calls
|Mon
|Questions
|22
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|4
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|Dec 6
|scammed by a local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC