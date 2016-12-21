Fort Smith Man To Spend 10 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking A Minor
A Fort Smith man was sentenced to spend 10 years in federal prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor. Lance Bradley Williams, who also goes by "Crush" or "Lil' Crush," 24, was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and he must pay a $3,600, according to a Western District of Arkansas press release.
