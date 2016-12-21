Fort Smith district chooses Texan as ...

Fort Smith district chooses Texan as next schools chief

Friday Dec 16

The School Board picked Doug Brubaker on Thursday to lead the school district as it strives to heal divisions in the community and campaign for a millage increase to pay for a major expansion project. Brubaker, of Mansfield, Texas, will take on his new duties as the district's superintendent soon after the holidays at an annual salary of about $210,000, Fort Smith School Board President Deanie Mehl said.

