Barling PD Search For Police Chase Suspects
Barling Police are searching for suspects involved in a police chase on Monday night , according to Barling investigator Ray Moore. Police went to stop a black Chrysler 300 just after midnight when the vehicle took off down Rogers Ave. into Fort Smith.
