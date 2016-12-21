Arkansas sheriff's office hit by ransomware pays hackers
Carroll County Sheriff's Office Lt. Daniel Klatt said the department's system was infected Dec. 5 with ransomware, which typically works by encrypting computer files to deny its owner access unless they pay a ransom, often in the electronic currency bitcoin, which is hard to trace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|59 min
|shirleyknot
|32,890
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Fri
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Cliff Parks - Fort Smith Fire Fighter (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Used and Abused 3
|9
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|4
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|Dec 6
|scammed by a local
|1
|James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13)
|Dec 2
|Richard C
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC