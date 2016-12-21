Arkansas sheriff's office hit by rans...

Arkansas sheriff's office hit by ransomware pays hackers

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Star Tribune

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Lt. Daniel Klatt said the department's system was infected Dec. 5 with ransomware, which typically works by encrypting computer files to deny its owner access unless they pay a ransom, often in the electronic currency bitcoin, which is hard to trace.

