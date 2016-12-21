Arkansas man convicted in random shooting, killing of jogger

A Barling man accused of randomly gunning down a jogger from inside his vehicle last year was sentenced Tuesday to two life terms in prison. A Sebastian County Circuit Court jury convicted John Paul Suleski, 26, of first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle that resulted in the death of Brent Morrison, 44, on July 11, 2015.

