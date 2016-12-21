Arkansas man convicted in random shoo...

Arkansas man convicted in random shooting, killing of jogger

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: NWAonline

A Barling man accused of randomly gunning down a jogger from inside his vehicle last year was sentenced Tuesday to two life terms in prison. A Sebastian County Circuit Court jury convicted John Paul Suleski, 26, of first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle that resulted in the death of Brent Morrison, 44, on July 11, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Smith Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 59 min shirleyknot 32,890
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Fri cheetos 2
Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13) Fri Call it as i see it 10
Cliff Parks - Fort Smith Fire Fighter (Jun '16) Dec 21 Used and Abused 3 9
Bullying on the school bus Dec 8 Anonymous 4
Chris and Brandi Bowerman Dec 6 scammed by a local 1
James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13) Dec 2 Richard C 4
See all Fort Smith Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Smith Forum Now

Fort Smith Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Smith Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fort Smith, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,394

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC