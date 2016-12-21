Antioch For Youth And Family Receives Grant For New Facility
The Antioch For Youth and Family food pantry has been in downtown Fort Smith for the past 15 years. Organizers said it's cramped and they're simply out of room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Smith Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|Now_What-
|32,911
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Fri
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney F... (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Call it as i see it
|10
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|4
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|Dec 6
|scammed by a local
|1
|James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13)
|Dec 2
|Richard C
|4
|Vicious Rottweiler at Fort Smith Dog Park (Oct '12)
|Nov 30
|Melody
|30
Find what you want!
Search Fort Smith Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC