They began as 'the naked warriors'
When the people of the United States woke up on the morning of December 7, 1941, they were unaware of the changes in their country, their futures and their lives that would be taking place over the next few years due to an attack made on our military forces on the Hawaiian Islands. Our military would be planning attacks and invasions on beaches that would have been otherwise unknown except for being shown as a spot on a map.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May 5
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|kmmr
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|6
|Flooring
|Apr '17
|Tootie
|1
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Mothafxcka
|366
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC