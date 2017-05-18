The push for 'staycations'
Saturday will be the first time Martin, St Lucie, and Indian River County leaders will join forces to show off what people can do in their own backyards. At the Fort Pierce City Marina, Jeff Fenning at the Tiki Bar and Restaurant says business is good to start the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May 5
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr 29
|kmmr
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr 24
|andet1987
|6
|Flooring
|Apr '17
|Tootie
|1
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Mothafxcka
|366
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC