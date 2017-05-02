Pursuit Boats begins $2.1 million plant expansion
Construction is underway for a new building at the Pursuit Boats facilities in Fort Pierce, Florida. The company said the expansion will enable Pursuit to increase production up to 50 percent in order to meet the growing market demands for Pursuit's line of sport fishing and cruising boats.
