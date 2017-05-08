Proposed homestead exemption increase panned
Treasure Coast government officials met in Fort Pierce Monday to voice their concern over a proposal in the Florida Legislature to increase the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $75,000. "This is a trying time and we are in zero position to cut or dollars to fund our deputies," said Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May 5
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr 29
|kmmr
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr 24
|andet1987
|6
|Flooring
|Apr '17
|Tootie
|1
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Mothafxcka
|366
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC