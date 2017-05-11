Man charged in Melbourne chase
Man charged in Melbourne chase A Ft. Pierce man faces charges after a two-county chase that ended in Indian River Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q5SqbP A 26-year-old Fort Pierce man is in custody after a two-county police chase that wound through several Brevard County cities before ending in a traffic crash in Indian River County, authorities reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Valentine's Day, couple celebrates romance b... (Feb '14)
|May 5
|Simon
|16
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Apr 29
|kmmr
|3
|Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ...
|Apr 24
|andet1987
|6
|Flooring
|Apr '17
|Tootie
|1
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Mothafxcka
|366
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC