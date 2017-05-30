IA Report: Officers disagree over Semer shooting

Fire Weather Warning issued May 8 at 3:43PM EDT expiring May 8 at 7:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe Fire Weather Warning issued May 8 at 3:10AM EDT expiring May 8 at 7:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Miami-Dade, Monroe FORT PIERCE, Fla. - In an Internal Affairs summary NewsChannel 5 received Monday, the two officers involved in the Demarcus Semer shooting have different views on what happened the night Semer was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.