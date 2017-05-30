IA Report: Officers disagree over Sem...

IA Report: Officers disagree over Semer shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - In an Internal Affairs summary NewsChannel 5 received Monday, the two officers involved in the Demarcus Semer shooting have different views on what happened the night Semer was killed.

