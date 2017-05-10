Fort Pierce police will soon use body cameras.
The Fort Pierce police chief says she is prepared to put body cameras on all of her officers by the start of the summer. In a community meeting Wednesday night, Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney updated Fort Pierce residents on the work the department is doing to build trust and be transparent within the community.
