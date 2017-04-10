Wife of Pulse gunman to be extradited to Florida
Noor Salman, the wife of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen , has given up her extradition fight and will return to Florida to face the federal charges against her. Salman, who was arrested by the FBI in San Francisco in January, signed a document Monday agreeing to the transfer.
