Widow of nightclub gunman pleads not ...

Widow of nightclub gunman pleads not guilty in Florida court

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Reuters

The Pulse nightclub sign is pictured following the mass shooting last week in Orlando, Florida, U.S. on June 21, 2016. The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to aiding her husband in the June 2016 killings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Pierce Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flooring Apr 5 Tootie 1
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Mar 27 crackhead buster 2
Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11) Mar 27 TaxPayingHomeOwner 18
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar '17 Mothafxcka 366
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartium 22
News Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09) Feb '17 Parden Pard 157
See all Fort Pierce Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Pierce Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for St Lucie County was issued at April 19 at 3:46AM EDT

Fort Pierce Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Pierce Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Pierce, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC