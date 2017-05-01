Wanted fugitive sexual predator believed to be in North Carolina

A Florida fugitive sexual predator is believed to be in North Carolina or on his way to Pennsylvania to see his relatives, the U.S. Marshals Service says. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Ernest Eugene Reigh, who officials say vanished after being released from state prison March 1. Reigh is accused of sexually assaulting a Southport Middle School student in 1995.

