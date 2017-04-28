U.S. Marshals seek sex predator

U.S. Marshals seek sex predator

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Florida registered sex predator who vanished after being released from state prison March 1 and failing to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail. Ernest Eugene Reigh was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida, but officials believe he may be in North Carolina, or on his way to Pennsylvania, where he has relatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Pierce Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in ... Apr 24 andet1987 6
Flooring Apr 5 Tootie 1
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Mar '17 crackhead buster 2
Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11) Mar '17 TaxPayingHomeOwner 18
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar '17 Mothafxcka 366
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartium 22
See all Fort Pierce Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Pierce Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for St Lucie County was issued at April 28 at 5:46AM EDT

Fort Pierce Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Pierce Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Pierce, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC