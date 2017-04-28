U.S. Marshals seek sex predator

U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Florida registered sex predator who vanished after being released from state prison March 1 and failing to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail. Ernest Eugene Reigh was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida, but officials believe he may be in North Carolina, or on his way to Pennsylvania, where he has relatives.

