Store Magnate Who Grew Christy's Markets Dies
Christy Mihos, a former two-time MA gubernatorial candidate and convenience store magnate, has died at the age of 67, according to family members. The Cape Cod Times reports that Mihos died of cancer Saturday in Florida, where he had relocated in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flooring
|Apr 5
|Tootie
|1
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|crackhead buster
|2
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar 19
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartium
|22
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|157
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC