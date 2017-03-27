No penalty for driver who hit bicycle...

No penalty for driver who hit bicycle advocate Alan Snel, infuriating cyclists

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Alan Snel, one of Florida's most well-known advocates for bicycling and safety, is recovering from his injuries after a motorist hit him from behind while he was riding his bike March 7. And he's furious that the motorist who hit him, 65-year-old Dennis Brophy of Fort Pierce, didn't even get a traffic ticket. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office crash report, Brophy was in the process of inhaling "a breathing treatment" when he drove his car into the back of Snel's bicycle on Old Dixie Highway near Fort Pierce shortly after 8 a.m. Brophy also stated, according to the report, he was "blinded by the light and never saw the bicyclist until he hit him."

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Pierce Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Mar 27 crackhead buster 2
Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11) Mar 27 TaxPayingHomeOwner 18
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar 19 Mothafxcka 366
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartium 22
News Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09) Feb '17 Parden Pard 157
Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017 Feb '17 chris 1
See all Fort Pierce Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Pierce Forum Now

Fort Pierce Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Pierce Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Pierce, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC