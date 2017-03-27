No penalty for driver who hit bicycle advocate Alan Snel, infuriating cyclists

Alan Snel, one of Florida's most well-known advocates for bicycling and safety, is recovering from his injuries after a motorist hit him from behind while he was riding his bike March 7. And he's furious that the motorist who hit him, 65-year-old Dennis Brophy of Fort Pierce, didn't even get a traffic ticket. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office crash report, Brophy was in the process of inhaling "a breathing treatment" when he drove his car into the back of Snel's bicycle on Old Dixie Highway near Fort Pierce shortly after 8 a.m. Brophy also stated, according to the report, he was "blinded by the light and never saw the bicyclist until he hit him."

