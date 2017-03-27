No penalty for driver who hit bicycle advocate Alan Snel, infuriating cyclists
Alan Snel, one of Florida's most well-known advocates for bicycling and safety, is recovering from his injuries after a motorist hit him from behind while he was riding his bike March 7. And he's furious that the motorist who hit him, 65-year-old Dennis Brophy of Fort Pierce, didn't even get a traffic ticket. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office crash report, Brophy was in the process of inhaling "a breathing treatment" when he drove his car into the back of Snel's bicycle on Old Dixie Highway near Fort Pierce shortly after 8 a.m. Brophy also stated, according to the report, he was "blinded by the light and never saw the bicyclist until he hit him."
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Fort Pierce Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Mar 27
|crackhead buster
|2
|Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|TaxPayingHomeOwner
|18
|Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06)
|Mar 19
|Mothafxcka
|366
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartium
|22
|Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Parden Pard
|157
|Burglary in LAKEWOOD PARK, FL 1/30/2017
|Feb '17
|chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC