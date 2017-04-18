Mom films autistic 10-year-olda s arrest at school. Then he spent the night in jail.

A mother in Florida filmed her 10-year-old son being arrested and led to a police car in handcuffs from his elementary school by two officers on April 12. According to reports, Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office served the young boy a juvenile version of A Florida mother filmed the arrest of her 10-year-old son as school resource deputies handcuffed him and took him away. The boy, who has autism, is accused of battery of a school employee in Okeechobee County because he kicked a teacher last November.

