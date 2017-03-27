Jack O. Gintert Jr.
Jack O. Gintert Jr. FORT PIERCE, Fla. - John "Jack" Oliver Gintert Jr., age 87, of Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, Fla.
