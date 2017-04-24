Charges: Woman arrested after waving ...

Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in cop's face

There are 6 comments on the WVNY story from Friday Apr 21, titled Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in cop's face. In it, WVNY reports that:

A Florida woman was arrested after waving a condom in a cop's face and telling him to try it on, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported . St. Lucie County Sheriff deputies were assisting another county with an investigation when they encountered Melissa Kelly, 37, in Fort Pierce, according to an affidavit.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

22,319

Spotted World

#1 Saturday Apr 22
Arrested for giving a f***? LOL!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

22,319

Spotted World

#2 Saturday Apr 22
Okay, the headline is bait. She was arrested for the disorderly part and resisting arrest, and the waving of the condom was only incidental. There were no assault charges mentioned, and it doesn't seem like she actually touched him with the condom.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
andet1987

Chicago, IL

#4 Saturday Apr 22
who has more sex ?

border patrols
or
cops
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christardy

Philadelphia, PA

#5 Saturday Apr 22
"She allegedly addressed a deputy by name, swore at him, and then went into her house."

You can't tell from that typically sketchy story whether she read his badge or knew his name from some sort of personal relationship with him, the latter of which could sort of explain her sexual taunting of him.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christardy

Philadelphia, PA

#6 Saturday Apr 22
"Kelly reportedly stood in front of a large window, as deputies pointed guns at her until...."

Those large Magnums?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
andet1987

Chicago, IL

#7 Monday Apr 24
If a drowning woman is waving her panty to be rescued, is she subject to arrest ??
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Pierce Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flooring Apr 5 Tootie 1
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Local Politics Do you approve of JoAnn Faiella as Mayor? (Jan '15) Mar '17 crackhead buster 2
Predator Stalks Homeless in Stuart, Florida (Jul '11) Mar '17 TaxPayingHomeOwner 18
Why are the people in Port St Lucie so Rude (Sep '06) Mar '17 Mothafxcka 366
News Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartium 22
News Legless man keys car in Walmart handicapped space (Aug '09) Feb '17 Parden Pard 157
See all Fort Pierce Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Pierce Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for St Lucie County was issued at April 28 at 5:46AM EDT

Fort Pierce Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Pierce Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fort Pierce, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC