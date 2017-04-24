Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in cop's face
There are 6 comments on the WVNY story from Friday Apr 21, titled Charges: Woman arrested after waving condom in cop's face. In it, WVNY reports that:
A Florida woman was arrested after waving a condom in a cop's face and telling him to try it on, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported . St. Lucie County Sheriff deputies were assisting another county with an investigation when they encountered Melissa Kelly, 37, in Fort Pierce, according to an affidavit.
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,319
Spotted World
|
#1 Saturday Apr 22
Arrested for giving a f***? LOL!
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,319
Spotted World
|
#2 Saturday Apr 22
Okay, the headline is bait. She was arrested for the disorderly part and resisting arrest, and the waving of the condom was only incidental. There were no assault charges mentioned, and it doesn't seem like she actually touched him with the condom.
|
#4 Saturday Apr 22
who has more sex ?
border patrols
or
cops
|
#5 Saturday Apr 22
"She allegedly addressed a deputy by name, swore at him, and then went into her house."
You can't tell from that typically sketchy story whether she read his badge or knew his name from some sort of personal relationship with him, the latter of which could sort of explain her sexual taunting of him.
|
#6 Saturday Apr 22
"Kelly reportedly stood in front of a large window, as deputies pointed guns at her until...."
Those large Magnums?
|
#7 Monday Apr 24
If a drowning woman is waving her panty to be rescued, is she subject to arrest ??
|
|
Find what you want!
Search Fort Pierce Forum Now
